REPORT: ‘The View’ Names Alyssa Farah Griffin As Permanent Co-Host

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is slated to take Meghan McCain’s spot on “The View,” the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Griffin will fill the open seat on the show permanently starting in September, according to the report. McCain departed the left-leaning show Aug. 6, 2021, and since then, ABC has used rotating guests. The panel now includes co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Houston, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro, who rotates weekly.

One source said they were shocked to learn Griffin was chosen, and that ABC would’ve been better off picking a firebrand like Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Part of me wishes they just leaned into MAGA and hired Kimberly Guilfoyle, at least it would better reflect part of the audience and there would be fireworks every day,” the unidentified source said, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘Thank God There’s Only One Donald Trump’: Navarro, Behar Spar Over DeSantis)

Alyssa Farah Griffin to be named new full time co-host on The View. https://t.co/T5qW5K4Bnf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 26, 2022

Another insider said it is likely the other co-hosts will not be pleased: “They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinions based on who her paymaster is.”

Farah resigned in December of 2020, calling her more than three years with the administration “the honor of a lifetime.”

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration over the last three and a half years, first as Press Secretary to Vice President Pence, then as Press Secretary for the Department of Defense, and most recently as White House Communications Director,” Farrah said in a statement. “I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer and more secure.”