Biden Ripped on Twitter For Talking About The Power Of Women When His Party Can’t Even Define One

Twitter users criticized President Joe Biden on Sunday for talking about the power of women when several members of his party have declined to define what a woman is.

Biden recently called Republican policies “semi-fascism” and so-called “MAGA Republicans” a threat to Democracy. Biden invoked similar language in a tweet that “MAGA Republicans have awakened a powerful force in America – the women of this nation.”

“These MAGA Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women in America. They’re about to find out.”

MAGA Republicans have awakened a powerful force in America—the women of this nation. These MAGA Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women in America. They are about to find out. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2022

But commentators jumped on the tweet to mock Democrats for not knowing what a woman is after Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson infamously declined to provide a definition of what a “woman” is because, according to her, she is “not a biologist.” (RELATED: Former Olympian Calls Out SCOTUS Nominee For Refusing To Define ‘Woman’)

“The Democrats have no idea what a woman is, but the MAGA men do. Hi,” tweeted Kambree, host of the “Kambree” show.

The Democrats have no idea what a woman is, but the MAGA men do. Hi 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/v2tzw4n3KZ — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 28, 2022

Radio host Tim Young asked if Biden suddenly became a biologist.

“Wait … are you a biologist?”

Wait… are you a biologist? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 28, 2022

Host of The Jenna Ellis Show, Jenna Ellis said she can define what a “woman” is.

“Proud to be a MAGA Woman. I can even define woman too. Something you can’t.”

Proud to be a MAGA Woman. I can even define woman too. Something you can’t. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) August 28, 2022

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro mocked the president.

“You can’t even say what a woman is.”

You can’t even say what a woman is https://t.co/yxxGbT8iXi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2022

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson asked Biden to “define ‘woman’.”

Jackson-Brown wasn’t the only one who was refused to define “woman.” Several Democratic politicians have also bucked the question.

Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Catherine Cortez Mastro of Nevada, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire refused to provide a definition of a “woman,” when asked by Fox News.

The Daily Caller reached out to all 50 Senate Democrats to see if any would provide a definition of a “woman.” Every single senator was either unwilling or incapable of doing so. Only 15 out of 50 Republican senators were willing to define “woman.”