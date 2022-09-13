Famous Country Music Star Injured In Tour Bus Rollover Collision

Country musician John Michael Montgomery is recovering after suffering a number of injuries when his tour bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday.

Montgomery’s bus was headed to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred, according to WHSV3 News. The tour bus was driving on I-75, not far from the Tennessee-Kentucky state line, when it struck the embankment and overturned, according to WHSV.

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” Montgomery wrote on Facebook.

2 pics of John Michael Montgomery’s tour bus~it turned over on it’s side in Jellico, TN, near KY border. They were going to N.C. for a concert. He has broken ribs & no one lost their life, Thank God! Prayers to you & your bandmates! @joebonsall @NC5_LelanStatom @Jason_Aldean pic.twitter.com/QhSxPJvfKW — Lee Chears (@CaTrHeel) September 11, 2022

Montgomery described the severity of his injuries and expressed gratitude for all those who assisted him during this ordeal. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” Montgomery wrote. “I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon.”

“I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns,” he continued. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly’s Tour Bus Defaced With A Penis And A Homophobic Slur)

John Michael Montgomery on the Mend After ‘Serious’ Tour Bus Accident: ‘I Am Doing Well’ https://t.co/Y1ceC02xpX — People (@people) September 11, 2022

The crash forced the highway’s right lane to close for several hours while crews cleared the area. There is no word yet as to when Montgomery will resume live performances.