Auburn Student Accuses Adam Levine Of Sending Her Flirty DMs: ‘You’re In College, Right?’

A college student from Alabama alleges Adam Levine sent her flirty messages and regularly commented on her legs and glutes.

21-year-old Ashley Russell runs a health and exercise Instagram account with a following of just over 4,100 fans that tune in to see her workout progress and her fit physique, according to the Daily Mail. Russell claims that one of the people that have been mesmerized by her images and videos is none other than the frontman for Maroon 5, Adam Levine. She is the fifth woman to come forward with allegations that Levine, who has been married since 2014, engaged in inappropriate conversations with them.

College student Ashley Russell has come forward with claims that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his cheating scandal.https://t.co/q0W7NegpPF — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) September 22, 2022

Russell claims Levine began engaging with her on Instagram in early March by liking her posts and sending her direct messages that encouraged conversational responses, according to Daily Mail. The senior at Auburn University says Levine made regular comments about her physique, but that she would promptly delete each comment after viewing it, according to the Daily Mail.

“You’re in college right?” Levine reportedly wrote to her. “Nice work on legs. #commitment,” he wrote in another comment.

Russell claims Levine’s messages showed up in her inbox daily. She also says she called him out on his comments, and warned him that he would get caught. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Files For Divorce From Her Husband After Reports Of Infidelilty)

21-year-old model #AshleyRussell claims #AdamLevine texted her almost every night: ‘Would mainly like booty stories’https://t.co/tDhBFSuwYH — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 22, 2022

Levine’s social media habits have captured headlines after Instagram model Sumner Stroh exposed his online behavior by sharing screenshots of their conversations. Stroh claims she had a year-long affair with Levine. The Maroon 5 singer denied this allegation but admitted to being inappropriately flirtatious with Stroh.

Stroh also alleges Levine contacted her for permission to name his unborn child after her, according to TMZ.

Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo who is pregnant with the couple’s third child.