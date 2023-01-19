Biden’s Presidency Is Being ‘Euthanized By His Own Party,’ Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Thursday that President Joe Biden was seeing his presidency be “euthanized by his own party,” citing the investigation into the discovery of classified materials from his time as vice president.

“If you’re a normal person, it’s a pretty weird experience watching Joe Biden’s presidency get euthanized by his own party,” Carlson said. “On one hand there’s an undeniable thrill to it, you have to admit that. Biden is the most destructive president in American history. More things have broken under his watch than under any other president. Joe Biden deserves to be driven from office and disgraced.” (RELATED: Biden, Trump Special Counsels Show That American Voters Are ‘No Longer In Charge,’ Tucker Carlson Says)

“But for this? Breaking federal classification rules, some of the stupidest and most dishonest laws Congress has ever passed?” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s board, continued. “It’s like arresting El Chapo for expired plates, it’s missing the point.”

WATCH:

Attorneys for Biden discovered classified documents while cleaning out an office the then-former vice president used at the Penn Biden Center, according to CNN. Later, additional classified documents were found in the garage and other parts of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur to serve as special counsel for the investigation into the handling of the materials.

“What a missed opportunity this is,” Carlson added. “If you’re looking for crimes Joe Biden has committed, there is a very long list. Our country is being invaded, the world is on the brink of nuclear war, American cities have become slums, our economy is in shambles, even our airplanes no longer take off on time. It’s a disaster and Joe Biden and his staff have a hand in all of it.”

Carlson also raised concerns about what the probe of Biden meant for the future of democracy.

“Permanent Washington remains in charge of our political system,” Carlson said. “Unelected lifers in the federal agencies make the biggest decisions in American government and crush anyone who tries to rein them in, and in the process, our democracy becomes a joke.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.