‘I Take Full Responsibility’: Mike Pence Says Classified Docs ‘Should Not Have Been’ At His Home

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he bore “full responsibility” for having classified documents at his home.

“Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence. Mistakes were made and I take full responsibility,” Pence said during an event at Florida International University as part of a tour promoting his book, “So Help Me God.” “I’ve directed my counsel to work with the National Archives, with the Department of Justice, and with the Congress, to fully cooperate in any investigation.” (RELATED: ‘Leave Him Alone’: Trump Defends Pence After Report Alleges Classified Docs Found At His Home)

WATCH:

Pence informed Congress Tuesday that classified documents were found in his Indiana home following multiple reports of classified documents turning up at the Penn Biden Center and President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. The discoveries prompted the National Archives and Records Administration to ask all former presidents and vice presidents to check for classified material.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the Biden matter in January and selected Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump over allegations he retained classified materials in November.

FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, Aug. 8 over the allegations classified documents had been removed from the White House, even though Trump claimed the documents were declassified.

