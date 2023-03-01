‘Disdain For Parental Input’: Virginia Parent Rips School Districts Nationwide During McCarthy-Hosted Event

A Fairfax County, Virginia, parent condemned the county’s school district and school districts nationwide during a Tuesday press event hosted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to introduce a federal Parents Bill of Rights.

“Parents in Fairfax County and in school districts across this country now had a front row seat to what their children were learning in school and, in most cases, we were dismayed and appalled at the adult subject matter that was not only on the bookshelves, easily accessible on the bookshelves at taxpayer funded libraries, but also be enforced upon them in the classroom,” Neeley McCallister said during the event to promote a federal Parents’ Bill of Rights. (RELATED: ‘We Can & Will Silence The Opposition’: Loudoun County Public Schools Committee Posts, Then Deletes, Call For Action Against Opponents)

“So, not only were we finally figuring out what they were actually being taught in schools, but it exposed the complete disdain for parental input,” McAllister continued.

McCarthy and other Republican members of the House of Representatives announced the introduction of HR 5, The Parents Bill of Rights, with Republican Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana as the lead sponsor.

The use of critical race theory, which holds that America is fundamentally racist, and teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race, became a subject of controversy and parental protests in 2021. One Fairfax County parent blasted the school board for its presence in teacher training, while in neighboring Loudoun County, members of the school board were reportedly involved in a secret Facebook group that targeted opponents of critical race theory.

The Parents Bill of Rights is for every Mom, Dad, and—most importantly—student in America. It guarantees your seat at the table that no school board, no administration, and no political party can take away. https://t.co/fY8cmGkesX — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 1, 2023

“As parents, it is our primary duty to protect our children and preserve their innocence,” McAllister said. “Unfortunately, there is a toxic movement infiltrating our schools that is more interested in pushing a political agenda rather than teaching… our children the subjects we were taught in school: math, reading, science, history.”

Parents across the country have raised objections to books with sexually explicit content in recent years, prompting some states to act to remove them from schools. Some states are also passing parental rights legislation. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a parental rights bill into law March 28, 2022, prompting a clash with Disney.

