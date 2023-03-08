Rogan Livid That QAnon Shaman Going To Jail For A ‘Tour’

Podcast host Joe Rogan was infuriated Wednesday that the so-called “QAnon Shaman” was sentenced to four years in jail for allegedly taking a “tour” of the Capitol building following the release of new footage from the Jan. 6 riot.

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been releasing video footage from Jan. 6. Carlson released footage of Jacob Chansley appearing to be escorted through the halls of Congress. Chansley was shirtless with face paint and wearing horns.

Rogan ripped the sentence following the footage release.

“Let’s just be real clear – you shouldn’t break into the fucking Capitol building,” Rogan said. “You shouldn’t be trying to overthrow the government. You shouldn’t be trying to like, get out there and say that the election was false when you don’t exactly know. But when you watched the video of that guy being led through the Capitol building by police, they’re basically giving him like a tour.”

“They were leading him around – the cops were talking to him and hanging out with him. They weren’t like arresting him immediately. It wasn’t like he was this violent guy who broke in and started smashing things and ‘fuck the government,'” Rogan said.

“They’re putting him in jail for four years, for going on a tour.”

Rogan then said that every media outlet should have access to the tapes for transparency purposes. (RELATED: Newly Released Footage Shows Unedited Version Of Hawley Leaving Capitol)

“Everybody’s up in arms because it’s coming from Tucker. But it should be coming from the New York Times too. It should be coming from everybody. It says this is video footage of this guy, and it’s a thing that’s different than what we were being told it is.”

Rogan then noted that Carlson could have selectively shown the tapes.

“They’re showing us only the good stuff – if we wanted to watch all of it. I think there’s some insane amount of hours of footage. And this has only been recently released, so who knows what else we can see.”

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by another 36 months of supervised release after entering a plea deal for charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building among other charges. Prosecutors alleged Chansley “stalked” the halls.

“The defendant then stalked the hallowed halls of the building, riling up other members of the mob with his screaming obscenities about our nation’s lawmakers, and flouting the ‘opportunity’ to rid our government of those he has long considered to be traitors,” prosecutors argued in their filing.

Chansley was not accused of assaulting any law enforcement or destroying government property, though prosecutors argued he deserved a harsh sentence because, while he actions were non-violent, he “showed no remorse in the days after the event,” Politico reported.