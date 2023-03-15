James Gunn Will Direct DC Reboot, Wants To Give Iconic Superhero The ‘Dignity He Deserves’

Famous filmmaker James Gunn revealed in a flurry of Tweets on Wednesday that he will direct the reboot of the Superman franchise.

Gunn is currently the chairman and CEO of DC studios alongside Peter Safran, and shared that he has a very emotional connection to “Superman: Legacy.” “I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend,” Gunn said. “He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him,” Gunn wrote to Twitter. “I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved,” Gunn said.

The famous filmmaker expressed his desire to do justice to the film and to Superman, and indicated the time was right for him to dive in to this project.

“It has been a long road to this point,” Gunn said.

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes,” he said.

Gunn shed light on what led him to officially sign on to direct the film.

“So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter),” he wrote. (RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Updates Fans On The Fate Of ‘Black Adam’)

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude,” Gunn said in his tweet.