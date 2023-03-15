Nikki And Brie Bella Say Goodbye To The WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella officially announced Tuesday their departure from the WWE during their Sirius XM show.

The Bella twins are bowing out of the ring and dropping their “Bella” name in favor of their Garcia last name as they complete their exit from the wrestling scene. “Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia,” Nikki said during the show.

Nikki explained the sisters were leaning into their new roles as mothers, and are embracing their retirement with excitement.

“We’re going to be 40 in November,” Nikki said.

The famous wrestler went on to say she and Brie were both enjoying their time as moms, entrepreneurs and hosts.

When their WWE contract came up for renewal, Nikki says she and Brie “just knew it was time to head into this next chapter,” according to People.

Nikki and Brie seemed very ready for this move, and were excited to embark on their new adventures outside of the WWE franchise.

Brie said she was “so excited to close the chapter on Brie Bella,” and was looking forward to a different lifestyle.

"Let's see what Brie Garcia is going to do next," she said, according to People.

Nikki and Brie first signed on with the WWE as “The Bella Twins” in 2007, and made their in-ring debut that very same year. They’ve since enjoyed a successful and lucrative career in wrestling, which spanned into a series of reality television shows featuring their life behind the scenes.