Lindsey Graham Weighs In On Trump-DeSantis Feud

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends that former President Donald Trump shouldn’t dish out criticism if he’s not prepared to take it.

Trump announced Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The potential indictment from Democratic Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg relates to a years-long investigation into whether Trump paid hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent $130,000 to Daniels so she would not disclose the alleged affair. Cohen claims Trump then reimbursed him for the payments, with authorities investigating whether Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.

DeSantis denounced Bragg as politically motivated on Monday but also said he doesn’t know “what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence,” in what many perceived as a shot at Trump.

The former president responded to DeSantis hours later, arguing DeSantis shouldn’t poke fun because the Florida governor could face “false” sexual misconduct allegations of his own in the future.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked Graham about his thoughts on the feud between Trump and DeSantis following the governor’s Monday comments. (RELATED: LYMAN: DeSantis Tanked 2024 In 22 Words)

“I think if you start this thing, you better be willing to take it. I don’t like it,” Graham said. “Trump’s not into these ‘thou shall not’s, the eleventh commandment, that’s not his thing. So, here’s what I would say … The bottom line is, I think if I were Trump, which I am not, I would be running on four years [as a] pretty effective president, the best is yet to come. I would say, ‘DeSantis? I picked him out of the crowd, I knew he was talented early on I saw the talent. He’s been a great governor, I’m better able to be president.'”

Graham also weighed in on the potential indictment itself, calling it “a bunch of BS” and saying it would “blow up our country.”

“[Bragg is] a George Soros-backed prosecutor. He can’t take the heat. So the guy’s yielding to the political pressure generated by the former prosecutor. And this is a case without merit, in my view,” Graham said. “Donald Trump will be the only person in the history of New York prosecuted under this theory.”