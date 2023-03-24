‘I’d Body-Slam Him’: UFC Star Colby Covington Wants To Get Into Politics, Says He Would Destroy Putin In Person

Apparently Colby Covington wants to get into politics.

Not only was UFC fighter Colby Covington a supporter of former President Donald Trump, he was outspoken about it too, consistently wearing the famous “Make America Great Again” hat and speaking about Trump during interviews. Covington and Trump eventually made friends with each other, and Colby ended up visiting the White House.

Now, the former welterweight champion is saying he wants to get into politics himself.

Speaking with Mike “Gunz” Gunzelman of Outkick on Friday, Covington said it was only “a matter of time until I go over to the political realm.”

“Ya know, I want to be a man of the people. I don’t just call myself the ‘People’s Champ’ for no reason. I call it because I really mean it and I really do want to see a better world out there,” Colby continued. “I want to stand and fight for the people that believe in the same principles that I believe in. The freedoms that we were granted here in America from our ancestors – the people that fought for this land. The people that sacrificed and went to war.” (RELATED: Jake Paul Says He Did Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca With Aaron Rodgers)

Gunzelman then asked Covington what he would do in a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Oh my gosh … I’d body-slam him on his head, and punch him till he couldn’t be punched no more,” Covington answered. “I don’t deal with that Communist woke shit here in America. I like my freedoms and I like God and country, so don’t infringe on ‘We the people.’”

OutKick Exclusive: Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA tells @TheGunzShow that he’s interested in entering politics, says he would pummel Putin if they ever met, and responds to Jorge Masvidal’s comments from @JoeRogan https://t.co/InO7q1pUmi pic.twitter.com/O9kUi09Ngl — OutKick (@Outkick) March 24, 2023

You totally got my vote, Colby!