CNN Analyst Claims Trump Being Indicted On More Than 30 Counts

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly being indicted on 34 charges, according to a CNN analyst.

The Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump almost two weeks after Trump publicly said he was going to face indictment.

The indictment is in connection to a yearslong investigation into hush money allegedly paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly sent $130,000 to Daniels so she would not disclose an earlier alleged affair with the president. Cohen claims Trump then reimbursed him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office investigated whether Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.

There are dozens of counts, CNN reports.

“I am told by my sources that this is 34 counts of falsification of business records, which is probably a lot of charges involving each document, each thing that was submitted as a separate count in a couple of matters,” CNN’s Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said on “Outfront.”

Host Erin Burnett then asked whether Trump himself knows “all the counts? Has he seen it?”

“He apparently has not seen it yet. And he might see it at the arraignment,” Former Special Counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman said. (RELATED: ‘Communist – Level Sh*t’: Trump Family Reacts To Indictment)

“Right, so he doesn’t – he’s not sitting here knowing,” Burnett said. “So he’s hearing you. And now he’s learning from your reporting that there’s 34 counts of falsification of business documents. Do you understand that there are more or possibly more different charges, or is that as you understand the totality of it?”

“I believe that that is the grand jury’s work in this case,” Miller said. “Now, they could add additional charges later as other information comes up with a superseding indictment. But let’s go on the premise that 34 counts of anything is a pretty complete and thorough look at something.”

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted not to charge Trump for the case in 2019, while the Federal Election Commission dropped its investigation into the case in 2021, according to Fox News.