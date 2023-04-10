Texas AG Says Soros ‘Dropping Nuclear Bombs’ On State With Liberal DAs

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas accused liberal philanthropist George Soros of “dropping nuclear bombs” by funding progressive prosecutors Monday following the conviction of an Army sergeant in Austin.

“It’s happening in a lot of our counties where these — these DAs are basically — we have George Soros who gets these people elected,” Paxton told “Fox and Friends” guest co-host Lisa Marie Booth. “He’s dropping nuclear bombs on our state and we’re fighting back with a sword. So we’ve got real problems in Texas, and across the country having a credible justice system, particularly on the criminal side.” (RELATED: Texas Governor Working ‘Swiftly’ To Secure Pardon For Army Vet Convicted Of Shooting Armed BLM Rioter)

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted Friday on murder charges after he fired on a protester who reportedly advanced toward him with an AK-47-style rifle during a July 2020 riot in Austin. Perry’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense during the trial.

David Fugitt, a detective investigating the case, filed an affidavit Wednesday claiming Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza forced him to remove exculpatory evidence from his presentation to the grand jury.

“This is definitely a travesty in Travis County. This DA is elected by local voters. This is a Democratic county. It’s very difficult for us to get good DAs and we used to have good DAs, even Democrats used to prosecute,” Paxton said. “Soros came in and funded the race against the Democrat Margaret Moore who used to prosecute and didn’t prosecute, maliciously, like this guy’s doing. So, we’ve got a real problem.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured a grand jury indictment against former President Donald Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2017 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement, received $1 million from the Color of Change PAC, which Soros donated to during his 2021 campaign. Soros defended his support of prosecutors like Bragg and Garza in a July 31 op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal.

“The legislature needs to address malicious prosecutions and prosecutors who are not doing their jobs, who are not prosecuting real crimes,” Paxton said. “This guy ignores real crime, lots of property crimes, drug crimes, abortion, any crime that he doesn’t like he nullifies. And then he maliciously prosecutes people that he doesn’t like for political purposes.”

Paxton said he was “really optimistic” that Perry would eventually be pardoned.

