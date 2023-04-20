‘Drunkest I’ve Ever Been’: Seth Meyers Admits To Getting Sloshed With Rihanna

Seth Meyers appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Wednesday and admitted his drunkest moment on “Day Drinking” was with Rihanna.

Meyers was quick to respond to Corden’s question about which episode of “Day Drinking,” a regular segment on Meyers’ show, got him the most intoxicated. “Rihanna was the drunkest I’ve ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it.”

He told the audience he was so sloshed that he barely made it back to his bedroom. “I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep,” Meyers said. “My wife — passive-aggressively, James — put a water next to my head and went to bed.”

Meyers told fans he was definitely tipsy, but the famous singer seemed to really be able to hold down her booze.

“Well, first of all, I should note that … I hate to break the news here: She’s younger than me,” Meyers quipped. “We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started,” Meyers said.

Meyers informed the audience that he actually does drink his way through the segment and admitted there’s often so much footage of him drinking with his guests that only a portion of it makes it to the final cut. We “have to edit out some of the drinking just for time, so whatever you see, it’s like 40% more than that,” he said.

Meyers’ experience with Rihanna included tossing back shots, chugging beer and popping some bubbly while playing a number of hilarious drinking games. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Drunk Andy Cohen’s Hilarious New Year’s Antics — The Only Time CNN Was Worth Watching)

The two shared drinks inspired by Rihanna’s musical hits, including “Under my Rumbrella,” which consisted of rum, chocolate rum balls and Rum Raisin ice cream in a glass, and “Veuve in a Hostess Place,” made of Veuve Clicquot champagne garnished with a Twinkie. They also indulged in “Bitch Better Have My Bunny,” a drink made by pouring tequila into the headless body of a giant chocolate bunny.