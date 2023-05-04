Dem Strategist Douglas Schoen Warns Biden Not ‘Out Of The Woods’ In 2024 Primary

Popular Democratic strategist Douglas Schoen said Thursday that President Joe Biden is not in the clear to secure the 2024 nomination as other possible contenders enter the race.

Former environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr. and self-help author Marianne Williamson have both officially launched their 2024 bids for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Democratic National Convention (DNC) does not have any plans so far to hold a primary debate for the candidates, despite polling showing Americans are dissatisfied and do not want Biden to be the nominee.

Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto questioned Schoen about any potential threats to Biden’s candidacy.

“It’s not that, you know, President Biden need worry, at least not yet, about the opposition he is facing in the form of Robert Kennedy Jr. and Ms. Williamson, but the two of them together, those other candidates, account for one out of three Democrats who aren’t keen on the president getting another shot at this. What do you make of it?” Cavuto asked. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Bash RFK Jr Ahead Of 2024 Election)

“Well, you know, history suggests that anytime an incumbent president is challenged in the primaries, whether it be Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, they tend to be weakened for the general election,” Schoen said. “So I, I don’t believe that Joe Biden is out of the woods, because I think there’ll be a protest vote. How big? We don’t really know. But RFK Jr. has a prominent name and he’s saying at least some things that resonate with primary voters, about Ukraine and vaccinations.”

A recent Associated Press/NORC poll found 73% of voters do not want Biden to run, including 52% of Democrats. A recent NBC News poll found 51% of Democrats do not want Biden to seek a second term. The RealClearPolitics average currently shows Biden with 66% support while Kennedy has 20% and Williamson 8.5%.