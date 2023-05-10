View Co-Host Praises GOP Presidential Candidate For Attacking Trump After E. Jean Carroll Verdict

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin praised former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas Wednesday for ripping former President Donald Trump after a jury found Trump liable for a sexual assault he allegedly committed.

“I credit Asa Hutchinson for being one of the few the few Republicans with a backbone in this, because this is the GOP frontrunner running for president, found guilty of liable for sexual assault and defamation,” Griffin, a former official in the Trump administration, said. “We have a moral obligation as a party to walk away from this.”

Hutchinson had previously criticized Trump following the verdict, departing from fellow candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley. A jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in a suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll Tuesday, awarding her $5 million. Trump blasted the verdict, calling it part of a “witch hunt.”

“The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump,” Hutchinson said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Weaponize The Law’: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Case, Defends Trump)

Hutchinson earlier called for Trump to drop out of the race following his indictment on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan, according to Fox News.

“I was coming up as a kid in the ’90s during the Bill Clinton sexual allegation scandals, and we took him to the woodshed,” Griffin continued, referencing the former president who was impeached for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

