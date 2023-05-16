Aaron Judge Blasts Home Run Right In The Middle Of Announcers Implying He’s Cheating

Talk about timing.

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was hit with borderline allegations of cheating Monday night after he was strangely side-eyeing during an at-bat, and then later blasted a mammoth home run into the stands.

During a Monday night broadcast of the New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet, announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez noticed Judge kept looking over at the Yankees dugout, which immediately sparked up a conversation between the two about what he might have been looking at. Shulman and Martinez didn’t want to make an outright judgment, but said enough where they implied Judge was cheating by looking in that direction.

While they were in the middle of discussing what was going on with Judge, the Big Apple slugger blasted a home run, resulting in an outright awkward call from Shulman and Martinez.

“You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing but…” Aaron Judge homers as the Toronto broadcast says he’s being suspicious pic.twitter.com/XWzoNrkvB4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2023

Judge spoke to reporters after the game about what he had been looking at. He chalked it up to not being happy with his teammates chirping at the umpires with a 6-0 lead, and trying to figure out who was doing it so he could get after them.

Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn’t like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead “I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won’t happen again.” pic.twitter.com/rMJ05Ilp0r — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2023

I 100% believe Aaron Judge here. Talk about a conspiracy theory to go along with the previously-mentioned timing.

People are always looking for an excuse to go after those beautiful pinstripes and those 27 championship rings … just terrible. (RELATED: Stars Hold Off Near Game 7 Comeback By Kraken For 2-1 Victory To Move On To Western Conference Finals; Win Series, 4-3)

Shoutout to New York City, man!