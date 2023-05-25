‘It Was A Hot Mess’: ‘The View’ Ridicule DeSantis’ Twitter Space Glitch, Says Elon Musk Should Not Be In Tech

“The View” co-hosts mocked the glitches that occurred during Elon Musk’s Twitter Space for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential announcement on Thursday.

The Twitter Space crashed after hundreds of thousands of participants joined in the first few minutes, leading to several glitches and audio issues. The space was held in order for DeSantis to answer questions about his newly launched 2024 presidential campaign.

The co-hosts said DeSantis cannot defeat former President Donald Trump, the current frontrunner, and called on Musk to get out of tech over the error.

“This is my question,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “You [Musk] knew there was a problem, they did that other thing when they were trying to talk. You knew that there were problems, issues with the servers. You knew there were problems. You put up big rockets that are blown up. Double check. Make sure stuff works. Where’s the common sense? Why didn’t anyone double check and see what your servers, if it was a server issue, see what it could take. I don’t understand how you do this big announcement and don’t check to see if capacity could be met.”

“But it just shows you that he’s not ready for primetime, you know,” co-host Joy Behar said. “And I think about him, sometimes, when I’m laying in bed and I have nothing else to think about. And I think this guy is really, a non-starter here because he can’t get past his base. The MAGA base, they drank the Kool-Aid for Trump, not for him. There’s not enough Kool-Aid in the world. So, he can’t get past the base. He can’t attack Trump. You want to go against Trump, you gotta attack him, but he can’t because the MAGA base will turn on him. It’s a mess. So just get out of the race. He can’t win, nothing is gonna happen for him. Nothing.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called the glitches a “mess,” warning it made DeSantis appear unprepared to run his campaign. She went on to call him “too online,” and said “right-wing Twitter” is not reflective of the real world. (RELATED: Trump Trolls DeSantis With Genius Spoof Twitter Announcement)

“It was a hot mess,” co-host Sunny Hostin added. “It was a hot, hot, steaming mess. I tried to get on, my producer tried to get on, there were 700,000 people that tried to get on. I just heard static … and then as it turns out, only 300,000 people lasted throughout because I didn’t last very long. And then, you know, I was under the impression that Elon Musk was a tech titan. A tech giant. If you’re a giant, then how come you can’t have Twitter work?”

Co-host Sara Haines said she cannot trust someone who cannot successfully launch his campaign. Behar accused DeSantis of only caring about the culture war and not actually having a plan.

Griffin said other candidates with “a plan” need to be in the race.

DeSantis and his team defended the glitch saying they had a “huge audience,” which overloaded the Twitter Space.