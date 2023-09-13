‘Outright Fabrications’: MSNBC Host Says GOP Is Pushing ‘Lies’ About Biden Family

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Wednesday that House Republicans are pushing “outright fabrications” about the Biden family.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry would move forward, with Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri leading the probe into business dealings involving Hunter Biden. The House Oversight Committee identified roughly $20 million in payments to the Biden family. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

WATCH:



“The Trump wing of the party is dependent on lies,” Wallace said while discussing Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah’s decision to retire. “The grievances used to be rooted in a some kernel, something resembling the truth and now they are outright fabrications about the Biden family, the border, the economy, the 2020 election. It is the right diagnosis but not the most blunt description of it.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. The Department of Justice said Hunter Biden could be formally indicted soon on a firearms charge in a Wednesday court filing.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower July 20. The document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020.

