Morgan Wallen’s Makes It Back To No. 1 In Stunning Surprise

Country music star Morgan Wallen somehow made his way back to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album chart Sunday.

Wallen has now hit the top spot for the 16th non-consecutive week with his surprise album “One Thing At A Time,” according to Billboard. Wallen’s wonderful songs earned 74,500 equivalent album units in the week leading up to October 5, giving him the most weeks in the No. 1 spot since Adele scored 24 weeks in 2011-2012.

Wallen released the surprise album back in March, and dominated the charts ever since. Not only did the whole album do stunningly well, but a slew of singles also pushed Wallen even higher into his stardom. His success came as a huge upset to many in the mainstream corporate music industry, particularly as Wallen isn’t really affiliated with any key players.

‘It Was Like A Movie’: Party Bus Hit By Gunfire Following Morgan Wallen Concert | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Imagine selling a kidney to see ⁦@MorganWallen⁩ and then getting shot at on your way home… wtf https://t.co/HKAjg6SzsD — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 18, 2023

But his success seemed to spread throughout summer 2023, as Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony both earned themselves No. 1 – No. 3 spots alongside Wallen. It’s the first time the country music genre took up the top three spots in the history of the chart (which started in 1958). (RELATED: Video Shows Morgan Wallen Falling Hard While On Stage)

It really wouldn’t surprise me if country music becomes the go-to genre for the rest of the year. Thanks to Wallen, Aldean, Anthony, and others, collective memories from this year will all be tied to country, in a way that probably has never happened before for America. It’s really a beautiful thing to behold.