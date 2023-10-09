Entertainment

Morgan Wallen’s Makes It Back To No. 1 In Stunning Surprise

BLOG
Morgan Wallen Visits SiriusXM - Nashville, TN

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Country music star Morgan Wallen somehow made his way back to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album chart Sunday.

Wallen has now hit the top spot for the 16th non-consecutive week with his surprise album “One Thing At A Time,” according to Billboard. Wallen’s wonderful songs earned 74,500 equivalent album units in the week leading up to October 5, giving him the most weeks in the No. 1 spot since Adele scored 24 weeks in 2011-2012.

Wallen released the surprise album back in March, and dominated the charts ever since. Not only did the whole album do stunningly well, but a slew of singles also pushed Wallen even higher into his stardom. His success came as a huge upset to many in the mainstream corporate music industry, particularly as Wallen isn’t really affiliated with any key players.

But his success seemed to spread throughout summer 2023, as Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony both earned themselves No. 1 – No. 3 spots alongside Wallen. It’s the first time the country music genre took up the top three spots in the history of the chart (which started in 1958). (RELATED: Video Shows Morgan Wallen Falling Hard While On Stage)

It really wouldn’t surprise me if country music becomes the go-to genre for the rest of the year. Thanks to Wallen, Aldean, Anthony, and others, collective memories from this year will all be tied to country, in a way that probably has never happened before for America. It’s really a beautiful thing to behold.