Arizona Diamondbacks Advance To NLCS With Historic Sweep Over Los Angeles Dodgers

The 100-62 Dodgers vs. the 84-78 Diamondbacks … not many people had the latter in this series.

But that’s exactly who have punched their tickets to the National League Championship Series, doing so in historic fashion by not just beating a much better team (and higher-paid at that), but gloriously sweeping Los Angeles in the NLDS, 3-0.

To wrap up the series in Game 3, leading the way for Arizona was catcher Gabriel Moreno, first baseman Christian Walker and second baseman Ketel Marte, with all three having a home run each. Pitcher Joe Mantiply picked up the win for the Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will now play the winner of the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies series, with the Phillies currently ahead 2-1 with a chance to clinch Thursday in Game 4.

THE CHAOS CONTINUES. WE’RE HEADED TO THE NLCS!!! pic.twitter.com/LkMow11hBL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Absolutely incredible, and it’s a damn shame I can’t completely swim in the glory of this upset.

As you guys know, I’m an Atlanta Braves fan, so seeing this I’m like, you know, we would have had an absolutely fantastic shot at the World Series facing off against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS, but no … just like the Dodgers, we also have to choke, and to the Philadelphia Phillies out of all teams, FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A FRIGGIN’ ROW!

Like, come on, Atlanta! We should be swimming in glory right now! NOT BE DOWN 1-2 TO THE BUM ASS PHILS! (RELATED: Chicago Cubs Employee Hospitalized After Coming In Contact With ‘Foreign Substance’ Near Wrigley Field)

But congratulations to Arizona, whatever.