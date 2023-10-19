LMAO! Anheuser-Busch Is Trying To Pay Off Companies With A Crazy Amount Of Money To Keep Their Beers On Store Shelves

Anheuser-Busch has hit a new low, ladies and gentlemen. And it’s absolutely hilarious.

In an attempt to keep their beers on store shelves, Anheuser-Busch is throwing big incentives at companies — this, of course, in response to their continuing downfall courtesy of the Dylan Mulvaney x Bud Light marketing disaster.

And to make this situation even more comical, this move from AB comes as retailers are already reassigning shelf space away from Bud Light, according to the New York Post.

Having been hammered by boycotts ever since April 1, the day Anheuser-Busch’s collapse began due to the Mulvaney nonsense, AB is now offering a crapload of money for distributors to keep their beers on shelves. In fact, they’ve offered up to $150 million in 2023 alone, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights via the Post.

Anheuser-Busch dangles $150M in incentives to distributors to keep beer in stock https://t.co/9RMkRuGZSX pic.twitter.com/rAZdDhjbYW — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2023

Good lord … how much more desperate can you get?

With all of the expenses that were already in place to go along with these incentives, I’m curious to see how much exactly Anheuser-Busch profits off each can of beer sold. I mean, damn, this company has lost 20 percent of their customers since April. That’s a mammoth amount of cash. And with how bad things are for AB right now, I can’t help but think that they’re out here pulling an AEW.

Like how Tony Khan (the owner of All Elite Wrestling) has such big bank that it doesn’t matter how deep in the red the company is, they just keep going because of that and keep spending big money on big plans for attention and notoriety. I totally get that vibe with Anheuser-Busch.

But I guess that’s what Bud Light would be at this point. They’re AEW, while Modelo is out here being WWE. (RELATED: Bill Gates Just Bought A Whopping 1.7 Million Shares Of Anheuser-Busch: REPORT)

And no disrespect to Tony Khan and AEW, but you get my point.

Man, how the mighty have fallen. Straight comedy.