Penn State Or Ohio State? Tennessee Or Alabama? Duke Or Florida State? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAAF Week 8 Picks

I feel like I should’ve done better last week.

Don’t get me wrong; I can’t complain too much tallying a 12-6 record, but umm …

When you consider that Washington barely beat Oregon (I still think the Ducks should’ve got that win), Notre Dame beating the hell out of USC (which I honestly didn’t see coming), Louisville getting thrashed at Pittsburgh (how?) and Arizona completely annihilating Washington State in a 44-6 beating on the road (I can’t wrap my head around that one) …

Dude, I should have gone 16-2, at the very least 15-3. But instead, here I am at 12-6.

Thanks, college football.

That’s an 82% winning rate, by the way — sexy.

Here in Week 8, our Game of the Week is easily the Big 10 rivalry contest between No. 7 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State, with both teams not only being top 10 powers, but also sitting undefeated at 6-0. Something’s gotta give in this one, which is gonna make this game incredibly fun as hell. Get your popcorn, folks!

Saturdays Slate ⬇️ • #14 Utah @ #18 USC (Night)

• #7 Penn State @ #3 Ohio State

• #2 Michigan @ Michigan State (Night)

• Washington State @ #9 Oregon

• #17 Tennessee @ #11 Alabama

• #16 Duke @ #4 Florida State (Night)

• Army @ #19 LSU (Night)

• #13 Ole Miss @ Auburn… pic.twitter.com/mF6Qam4s01 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 20, 2023

Up next in my forecast is a good ol’ fashioned SEC rivalry matchup between No. 17 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama, and then No. 4 Florida State with a bit of a test at home against No. 16 Duke. And is it just me, or have the Seminoles been fun as ish to watch this season? (RELATED: Dolphins Or Eagles? Lions Or Ravens? Jaguars Or Saints? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 7 Picks)