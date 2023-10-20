Editorial

Penn State Or Ohio State? Tennessee Or Alabama? Duke Or Florida State? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAAF Week 8 Picks

Running back Carlos Hyde #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 27, 2012 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I feel like I should’ve done better last week.

Don’t get me wrong; I can’t complain too much tallying a 12-6 record, but umm …

When you consider that Washington barely beat Oregon (I still think the Ducks should’ve got that win), Notre Dame beating the hell out of USC (which I honestly didn’t see coming), Louisville getting thrashed at Pittsburgh (how?) and Arizona completely annihilating Washington State in a 44-6 beating on the road (I can’t wrap my head around that one) …

Dude, I should have gone 16-2, at the very least 15-3. But instead, here I am at 12-6.

Thanks, college football.

That’s an 82% winning rate, by the way — sexy.

Here in Week 8, our Game of the Week is easily the Big 10 rivalry contest between No. 7 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State, with both teams not only being top 10 powers, but also sitting undefeated at 6-0. Something’s gotta give in this one, which is gonna make this game incredibly fun as hell. Get your popcorn, folks!

Up next in my forecast is a good ol’ fashioned SEC rivalry matchup between No. 17 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama, and then No. 4 Florida State with a bit of a test at home against No. 16 Duke. And is it just me, or have the Seminoles been fun as ish to watch this season? (RELATED: Dolphins Or Eagles? Lions Or Ravens? Jaguars Or Saints? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 7 Picks)

And you better believe I’ll be watching again this weekend. Let’s get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 8 PICKS

Saturday — Oct. 21

  • No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State: Ohio State
  • UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma: Oklahoma
  • No. 22 Air Force at Navy: Air Force
  • Washington State at No. 9 Oregon: Oregon
  • No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama: Alabama
  • South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri: Missouri
  • North Texas at No. 23 Tulane: Tulane
  • Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa: Iowa
  • No. 8 Texas at Houston: Texas
  • Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina: North Carolina
  • No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn: Ole Miss
  • No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State: Michigan
  • No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State: Florida State
  • Army at No. 19 LSU: LSU
  • No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC: USC
  • Arizona State at No. 5 Washington: Washington
  • No. 25 UCLA at Stanford: UCLA

SEASON RECORD: 96-21 (82%)