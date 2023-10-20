Penn State Or Ohio State? Tennessee Or Alabama? Duke Or Florida State? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAAF Week 8 Picks

I feel like I should’ve done better last week.
Don’t get me wrong; I can’t complain too much tallying a 12-6 record, but umm …
When you consider that Washington barely beat Oregon (I still think the Ducks should’ve got that win), Notre Dame beating the hell out of USC (which I honestly didn’t see coming), Louisville getting thrashed at Pittsburgh (how?) and Arizona completely annihilating Washington State in a 44-6 beating on the road (I can’t wrap my head around that one) …
Dude, I should have gone 16-2, at the very least 15-3. But instead, here I am at 12-6.
Thanks, college football.
- Week 2: 21-2 (21-2)
- Week 3: 22-2 (43-4)
- Week 4: 17-2 (60-6)
- Week 5: 15-3 (75-9)
- Week 6: 9-6 (84-15)
- Week 7: 12-6 (96-21)
That’s an 82% winning rate, by the way — sexy.
Here in Week 8, our Game of the Week is easily the Big 10 rivalry contest between No. 7 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State, with both teams not only being top 10 powers, but also sitting undefeated at 6-0. Something’s gotta give in this one, which is gonna make this game incredibly fun as hell. Get your popcorn, folks!
Saturdays Slate ⬇️
• #14 Utah @ #18 USC (Night)
• #7 Penn State @ #3 Ohio State
• #2 Michigan @ Michigan State (Night)
• Washington State @ #9 Oregon
• #17 Tennessee @ #11 Alabama
• #16 Duke @ #4 Florida State (Night)
• Army @ #19 LSU (Night)
• #13 Ole Miss @ Auburn… pic.twitter.com/mF6Qam4s01
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 20, 2023
Up next in my forecast is a good ol’ fashioned SEC rivalry matchup between No. 17 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama, and then No. 4 Florida State with a bit of a test at home against No. 16 Duke. And is it just me, or have the Seminoles been fun as ish to watch this season? (RELATED: Dolphins Or Eagles? Lions Or Ravens? Jaguars Or Saints? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 7 Picks)
And you better believe I’ll be watching again this weekend. Let’s get it!
ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 8 PICKS
Saturday — Oct. 21
- No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State: Ohio State
- UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma: Oklahoma
- No. 22 Air Force at Navy: Air Force
- Washington State at No. 9 Oregon: Oregon
- No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama: Alabama
- South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri: Missouri
- North Texas at No. 23 Tulane: Tulane
- Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa: Iowa
- No. 8 Texas at Houston: Texas
- Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina: North Carolina
- No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn: Ole Miss
- No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State: Michigan
- No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State: Florida State
- Army at No. 19 LSU: LSU
- No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC: USC
- Arizona State at No. 5 Washington: Washington
- No. 25 UCLA at Stanford: UCLA
SEASON RECORD: 96-21 (82%)