Fmr US Attorney Calls Out ‘Unprecedented Activism’ From Lawyers Attempting To ‘Eliminate’ Trump As 2024 Candidate

Former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman stated Wednesday on Fox News that there has been “unprecedented activism” from lawyers he claims are attempting to “eliminate” former President Donald Trump as a candidate in 2024.

Tolman appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Trump’s current cases. Former Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz subbed in for Fox host Laura Ingraham, telling Tolman that while Democrats appear to be “all for democracy” they just don’t seem to want “a Republican candidate.” (RELATED: Gov. Josh Shapiro Has Bizarre Theory For Why Trump Is Leading Biden In The Polls)

“That’s exactly right, Jason. I mean, this is unprecedented activism by lawyers who want to try to manipulate the law, manipulate facts, try to utilize the courts to eliminate a candidate they’re afraid of,” Tolman stated.

“This is something that, you know, I guess many of us might have speculated would happen if someone was resentful enough and fearful enough of a potential candidate. But we are a republic. We have checks and balances on our government.”

“We have a former president – President Trump who has a record that shows a stronger economy, a much more peaceful international scene because of his efforts,” Tolman stated. “You have a track record that flies in the face of what Biden has been doing and so what they’re left with are words and are, you know, rhetoric to try to convince those to be afraid of Trump. And if they’re afraid of him, then maybe they’ll be able to eliminate him as their political rival.”

A slew of cases, including four indictments and over 90 criminal charges, have been built against the former president over the last year. (RELATED: Trump Widens Lead Over Biden In Another Prominent Poll)

A case filed by a left-wing donor backed group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) to remove Trump from the Colorado state ballot was recently rejected. CREW argued that due to Trump’s alleged involvement in Jan. 6, he would be in violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — which disqualifies “officers of the United States” who have taken an oath to the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection” from holding office.

Judge Sarah Wallace noted that while she believed CREW’s stance on the former president’s alleged involvement on Jan. 6, she disagreed that he is an “officer of the United States.”