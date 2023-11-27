Amy Lee Reveals Why 50 Cent ‘Hates’ Her ‘Guts’

Evanescence front-woman Amy Lee claims 50 Cent has been upset with her since she won a Grammy award he was nominated for in 2004.

Lee said she was up for top prize in the “Best New Artist” category alongside 50 Cent and admitted she was also surprised by her own win.

“50 Cent hates my guts,” Lee said during a recent interview with Daily Beast. “It’s just one of those things … I mean, truthfully, we thought he was going to win, too,” she said.

Lee alluded to the grudge 50 Cent continues to hold against her, in spite of the fact she had no control over who actually took home the hardware that night.

Evanescence and 50 Cent were both seeing huge success at the time of the 2004 Grammy Awards, and they each had the unwavering support of their die-hard fans. Lee and her Evanescence bandmates were basking in the glory of hits like “Bring Me To Life” and “My Immortal” from the “Fallen” album. 50 Cent was raking in the fanfare after the release of “In da Club” and “21 Questions” from his “Get Rich or Die Tryin” album that topped the Billboard Hot 100, according to People.

Both artists received four Grammy nominations each that night, and Evanescence won 2, while 50 Cent went home empty-handed.

Evanescence addressed fans during their acceptance speech, but 50 Cent awkwardly took to the stage in an apparent state of confusion thinking he had won.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evanescence (@evanescenceofficial)

“You know when you’re just in shock? He didn’t do anything. He didn’t grab the mic. It wasn’t that bad. He just sort of like, made an appearance,” Lee told Daily Beast, looking back on the moment. “It was like Zoolander when he thought he won.”

“It was such a wild night. People are like, ‘What was it like to win a Grammy?’ and I’m like, ‘Stressful!’ I mean, it’s wonderful now, to have them, but it was surreal,” she said. (RELATED: 50 Cent Alludes To Diddy Being Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death In Shocking Tweet)

50 Cent has since spoken out about being shut out of a win but hasn’t spoken directly about it to Lee.

“No, he never said anything to me, but he likes to talk about me and how he was robbed. I don’t want to start a beef with him,” she told Daily Beast.