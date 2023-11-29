Shut Up Swiftie, We All Know Who Really Won The Music Streaming Wars For 2023

While everyone might think Taylor Swift won the streaming awards this year, there is only one real winner in music for 2023: Morgan Wallen.

Wallen isn’t just walking away from 2023 with the biggest album, highest-grossing country music tour and a slew of record-breaking awards, he’s also the proud writer of this year’s most streamed song on Apple Music, “Last Night,” according to The Associated Press. Wallen also won the No. 1 spot for Billboard’s Hot 100 Artist of 2023, along with “Last Night” being the top song of the year.

But obviously the whole world is only focusing on Swift, who apparently was very highly streamed on Spotify, the easiest music platform to manipulate (in my opinion).

Morgan Wallen Makes Huge Announcement With Hilarious Help From Two NFL Superstars | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/hEr8tVLqZh — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) September 26, 2023

Perhaps it’s because I’m a filthy patriotic resident alien, but I feel like the only millennial woman who thinks Taylor Swift’s music all sounds the same. It doesn’t surprise me that people turn on her music and let it play on repeat. All the songs merge into one eventually.

But let’s be honest, Taylor Swift isn’t famous for her music. She’s famous for the sake of being famous, and I’m sure that’s great for her. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Empire Expands In Potential Seven-Figure Deal)

I’m sure she’ll be engaged to Travis Kelce in the coming weeks or months. They’ll probably have a few children together who will become more famous than either of their parents. And they’ll have all the money and wealth and beauty to live out the rest of their lives in happiness. But do you know what they won’t have?

Morgan Wallen’s musical ability. And I will die on this hill (unless it turns out Swift has ghost written all of Wallen’s music somehow, but I’m pretty sure it’s Miley Cyrus who did that, if anyone other than the man himself).