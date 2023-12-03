Myles Goodwyn Dies At 75

Rock legend Myles Goodwyn passed away at 75, Deadline reported Sunday.

The death of the singer and songwriter of the rock band April Wine was confirmed by a spokesperson, according to Deadline. The specific details regarding the cause and location remain undisclosed, with no immediate plans for public funeral arrangements. Goodwyn left behind a legacy marked by his achievements and contributions to music.

Goodwyn was the leader of April Wine, and the band sold over 10 million recordings globally, per Deadline. The band’s impact on the rock music scene was recognized in 2010 with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. Goodwyn’s career was decorated with numerous accolades. In 2008, he was honored with the East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging his longstanding contributions to music. Earlier, in 2002, he received the SOCAN National Achievement Award, further cementing his status as a musical luminary. (RELATED: Renowned Hollywood Producer Marty Krofft Dead At 86)

Beyond his musical ventures, Goodwyn also tried his hand in writing. He published his memoir “Just Between You and Me” in 2016, Deadline reported. This was followed by a foray into fiction with his novel “Elvis and Tiger” in 2018. His diverse talents extended to the blues genre, with his album “Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues” in 2018. This album not only earned a JUNO nomination but also won the ECMA award for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. Continuing his success in the blues category, “Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2” won the same award the following year.

Earlier this year, Goodwyn made the decision to step back from live performances with April Wine but continued to delight audiences with his acoustic trio, per Deadline.