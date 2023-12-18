‘Gas The Jews’: Man Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Antisemitic Attack Outside Synagogue

Police arrested a man Sunday outside a Washington, D.C., synagogue after he allegedly screamed “Gas the Jews” while spraying a foul-smelling liquid on at least two people, NBC News reported.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. outside the Kesher Israel Congregation in Georgetown, according to NBC. The man reportedly screamed “Gas the Jews” and allegedly attacked two people who were standing outside the institution.

The suspect was identified as Brent Wood, a 33-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, according to NBC. He was arrested and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, and is also being investigated for a hate crime or a “bias-motivated crime,” the outlet noted.

The incident comes amid rising rates of antisemitism globally. A slew of American higher-education institutions and elected officials from the Democrat party have been called out for their seemingly anti-Israel stance. In October, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed her fellow socialist-minded lawmakers for promoting a pro-Palestine rally shortly after Hamas terrorists brutally raped, tortured and slaughtered Jews and others throughout the Israel-Gaza region. (RELATED: Incredible And Heartbreaking Survival Stories Emerge From Terrorist Attack On Israel)

Schools like the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University have also seemingly ignored the rising rates of violent anti-Jewish rhetoric becoming normalized on their campuses. Just days after Hamas started their attempted genocide against Jews, an Israeli diplomat was stabbed in Beijing on the day a former Hamas leader called for a”Day of Jihad.”