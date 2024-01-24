REPORT: Sofia Vergara Claims Her Accent Limits Her Acting Choices

Sofia Vergara believes her accent has limited her options when looking to be cast for diverse roles, the actress claimed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published Monday.

The actress lamented the limitations posed by her distinctive accent. “I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent,” Vergara told the Los Angeles Times. “I can’t play a scientist or be in ‘Schindler’s List.’ My acting jobs are kind of limited.”

Despite her struggles with her accent, the actress learned to embrace the roles offered to her. Vergara landed the role of Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian drug lord, in Netflix’s new series “Griselda.” Best known for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of Gloria Pritchett in the hit sitcom “Modern Family,” Vergara now steps into a world far removed from the lighthearted fare of her previous work. (RELATED: ‘They Were My Passport To The World’: Sofia Vergara Credits Her Boobs For Launching Her Career)

“I had no clue what it meant to have a process,” Vergara said. “It was tricky because I don’t have any real training as an actor. I was married to Joe [Manganiello], who is a fucking classically trained actor. I would ask things and I would see how he would prepare. I was kind of always like, ‘What do real actors do? Can I do this?'”

To better embody the character, Vergara enlisted the expertise of esteemed acting coach Nancy Banks, renowned for her work with Hollywood luminaries such as Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston.

“The night before I was going to start shooting, I was sitting down in the living room and I thought, ‘Why the fuck did I think I could do this?'” Vergara further added. “Just because I put on a rubber nose, they’re not going to know that Gloria Pritchett is talking? They’re going to say, ‘Who does she think she is?”