Keanu Reeves Wins Saturn’s First-Ever Lance Reddick Legacy Award

In a tribute to the late actor Lance Reddick, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films has announced that Keanu Reeves will be the inaugural recipient of the Lance Reddick Legacy Award, Collider reported Friday.

The prestigious honor is set to be presented at the 51st Saturn Awards, a ceremony dedicated to the memory of Reddick, according to Collider. The award recognizes Reeves’ significant contributions to filmmaking throughout his distinguished career. Titus Welliver, a close friend and former “Bosch” co-star of Reddick, will present the award to Reeves.

The decision to honor Reeves with this award is especially poignant given his close friendship with Reddick, forged through their collaboration on the “John Wick” film series, the outlet reported. Reddick, who passed away at the age of 60 in Mar. 2023, shared the screen with Reeves in four “John Wick” chapters and the upcoming spin-off, “Ballerina,” which features Reddick’s final on-screen role.

Reeves' career spans across multiple genres, including science fiction, fantasy and horror. Academy president Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus lauded Reeves for winning the award.

“Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon,” Holgium and the Marcus brothers said in a statement, per Collider.

The Saturn Awards this year will also honor several other industry luminaries, Collider stated. Christopher Nolan is reportedly set to receive the Visionary Award for his groundbreaking work in science-fiction films like “The Prestige,” “Inception,” “Interstellar” and “Tenet.” Dave Filoni, Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, will be awarded the George Pal Memorial Award, a special accolade for outstanding cinematic storytelling in the realm of fantasy, according to the outlet.

Additionally, Seth MacFarlane will reportedly be recognized with the Robert Forster Artist’s Honor, acknowledging his innovative contributions to the entertainment industry.