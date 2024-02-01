Ex-Joe Biden Associate Says He Loaned James Biden $800,000 And Only Got Half The Money Back

Joe Biden’s friend and donor told lawmakers Thursday he loaned $800,000 to Joe Biden’s brother James and only received half the money back, a source familiar told the Caller.

Joseph Langston, a former fundraiser for Joe Biden who spent three years in prison for conspiring to bribe a judge, testified before House lawmakers Thursday and recalled loaning James Biden $800,000 only to get back $400,000 of the loan, the source said. (RELATED: Chinese Firm Sent Biden Enterprise $3 Million As ‘Thank You’ For Work When Joe Biden Held Office, Comer Says)

Langston loaned money to James Biden four times in 2016 and once the following year. He was unable to recall the other years of the loans, the source said. There is no financial documentation of the loans between Langston and Biden.

House Republicans sent Langston an interview request in November as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s apparent role in his son’s foreign business dealings. Eric Schwerin, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s testified on Tuesday and said he provided financial services to Joe Biden free of charge, a source familiar told the Caller.

James Biden is Hunter Biden’s uncle and business associate who was involved with Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings with Chinese firm CEFC after Joe Biden’s vice presidency. Hunter Biden’s relationship with CEFC began during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, according to Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment in California and testimony from former business associate Rob Walker.

James Biden previously received $600,000 of loans from defunct healthcare company Americore and failed to pay them back, bankruptcy court documents show. Americore bankruptcy trustee Carol Fox said in the court documents James Biden touted the influence of his last name and promised a major investment from the Middle East that never materialized.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

In March 2018, James Biden sent $200,000 of the money from Americore to Joe Biden on the same day he received it, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed in October.

The check written out to Joe Biden says the purpose of the payment was a loan repayment. Another check James Biden’s wife Sara Biden wrote out to Joe Biden for $40,000 also says it is for a loan repayment.

Sara Biden wrote the $40,000 check after a string of transactions beginning with a $5 million cash infusion from a Chinese firm into Hudson West III, a business venture Hunter and James Biden formed with CEFC in August 2017, bank records show.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered 🇨🇳 China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

The White House insists the checks to Joe Biden were for loan repayments but refuses to turn over financial documentation of the purported loans. Comer has said the bank records in his possession do not indicate the loans took place.

James Biden’s testimony for the impeachment inquiry is scheduled to take place on Feb. 21, a week before Hunter Biden’s session.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report