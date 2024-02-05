Eli Manning’s Hilarious Goofy Rap Shows He’s A Man Of Many Talents

Two-time Super Bowl MVP and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning showcased a new talent during a rap battle with internet sensation, Supahotfire.

Manning took to the gridiron to prove he isn’t just an athlete but a poet, too, spitting bars against 2013 viral internet star Supahotfire.

Supahotfire originally blew up for a parody video. The joke was the fact that he was rapping terribly but his posse was still reacting in a ridiculous manner.

He somehow managed to stretch his 15 minutes of fame across a decade, culminating in a square-off against the legendary Manning for what might be the most unexpected crossover event since the Jetsons met the Flintstones.

Funny Eli Manning Moments

The pair duked it out on the field at the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games. They were surrounded by other NFL stars, including Dallas Cowboys star receiver Ceedee Lamb and Manning’s former teammate, New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence III.

Manning hit his foe with an array of average sounding, poorly executed lines to a tepid reaction, before dropping the hammer.

“I’m Eli Manning. I’m nice. Tom Brady’s the GOAT? Sike! I beat him twice!”

“OHHHHHHH” the crowd reacted with shock and awe. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons fell to the ground, and multiple NFC Pro Bowlers grabbed Manning as he repeated the oft-used battle rap mantra of “hold me back.”

But Eli's not a rapper 😂



While it’s all obviously scripted and in good fun, it’s freaking hilarious to see the NFL dig up a trend from over a decade ago and resurrect it in such a ridiculous manner. (RELATED: Washington Huskies Hire Stephen Belichick As Defensive Coordinator: REPORT)

As for Eli, he once again shows just how deep his comedic chops go.

I may be biased as a Giants fan, but his episode of Saturday Night Live that he hosted is one of the best of the millennium, far outclassing his brother Peyton‘s, in my humble opinion.

The skit where he opts to confess to a murder rather than have his search history read aloud is comedy gold.