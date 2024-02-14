‘Lonely’ Donkey Gets Back Out There After Best Friend’s Death

The owners of Harold the donkey have begun looking for a new companion for him following the death of his best friend, Billy the goat, according to a BBC report.

Dot and Carl Smith, from Bitteswell, Leicestershire, in the United Kingdom, are introducing three new goats to Harold to find him a perfect match, the outlet reported. The donkey will meet two pygmy goats from Cambridgeshire on Saturday and a nanny goat.

“I think they’re about 12 years old, but that’s fine for us. They’ll probably last another five years, so they’re an ideal age,” Dot said about the pair of pygmy goats, the BBC reported.

The plan to meet the nanny goat has yet to be confirmed as they continue to speak with his owner, the couple told the BBC.

“If [the owner] says yes, we’ll have the three. We’ve got the room for it! Harold won’t know what’s hit him,” she told the BBC. “Hopefully, it goes to plan. I’ve not mentioned it to Harold because I don’t want to disappoint him.”

Billy, a goat, had to be put down around Christmas time due to his old age, the BBC reported. The couple said Harold has been “lost” and “lonely” since his best friend died. The duo would apparently “never be more than three or four yards away from each other.”

Harold still regularly visits the shed where Billy lived, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Goats Making Themselves At Home In California Suburb After Escaping Enclosure).

“When he had the goat, they used to run around in the field – it was lovely,” Dot told the BBC. “He was very fond of Billy the goat. They loved each other.”

“Harold is a bit lonely now. If we could find a mate for him, it would be really appreciated,” she added. “He’s looking for someone to play with and run around a field with him.”

“If we could get him a goat, he’d be a very happy donkey,” Carl told the BBC.