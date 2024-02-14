Meghan Markle Says She Loves New Website Despite Facing Backlash

Meghan Markle seemingly ignored the backlash that came after she and Prince Harry used their royal titles on their new website.

The couple abandoned their royal status in 2020, yet referenced themselves using their royal titles on their newly refined website, Sussex.com. Fans were quick to notice, slamming the couples for flattering themselves and misrepresenting their current state of affairs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a controversial move unveiled a new website but with their Sussex title and prominently featuring the royal insignia. How bloody dare they 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/Hc48d4KPYY — Becky (@QueenBecky2022) February 13, 2024

The fresh update to their website included detailed bios of themselves, links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions organizations and references of their recent achievements. The site also references their two children as “Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Social media users posted grumbling messages about the misuse of their titles and coined the couple as being “ridiculous” for trying to cling to their royal names and reclaim them, in spite of nixing the responsibilities that came along with them.

Markle refused to budge on the matter and opted to write a glowing review supporting the branding, rather than tackling the issue head-on.

“There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience,” Markle said in an endorsement posted to Article’s website.

Meghan Markle ‘can’t let go of Royal Family’ as expert rages at new website https://t.co/QoPliHpWGF MACHIAVELLIAN MARKLE & sadly PH MUST BE SET ADRIFT. HER AGENDA IS OBVIOUS & SHE IS MAKING A MOCKERY OF OUR MONARCHY. SHE DOESN’T DESERVE A TITLE OF THIS REALM. CUT THEM LOOSE 🙏🏼🇬🇧 — Jo Lo (@JoLo65239478) February 14, 2024

“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan,” she wrote.

I don’t really care about Harry & Meghan keeping their titles anymore, they make themselves look ridiculous by using them after trashing the so called racist, misogynistic, archaic institute. What I’m angry is the timing with the Kings cancer treatmenthttps://t.co/BbmKsQDg7Q — According2Taz (@according2_taz) February 14, 2024

Harry’s new bio describes him as being a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner,” and boasts the success of his memoir, “Spare.”

“The Duke is the New York Times Bestselling author of ‘Spare,’ a memoir of his life told with compassion, vulnerability, and unflinching honesty. ‘Spare’ was the publishing industry’s fastest selling non-fiction book, selling more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication,” the website reads. (RELATED: Prince Harry Leaves UK Just One Day After Arriving To Visit Ailing King: REPORT)

Markle’s description notes she is “a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity” and credits her work as an actress on “Suits.”