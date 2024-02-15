Fox News Guest Says Trump’s Georgia Case Has ‘Gone Off The Rails’

A former clerk for Supreme Court justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas compared the Georgia RICO case against former President Donald Trump to a raunchy daytime TV talk show on Thursday, arguing it has “gone off the rails.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified on Thursday during an evidentiary hearing stemming from allegations that she financially benefited from naming her romantic partner, Nathan Wade, as special prosecutor in the case against Trump. Chris Landau said the proceedings reminded him of the show once hosted by the late Jerry Springer, which featured crazy fights and other bizarre relationship issues. (RELATED: ‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’)

“This is the Jerry Springer show, okay?” Landau told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “This is not normal that we have these local DAs prosecuting, bringing criminal charges against the leading candidate for president. I mean, this has gone off the rails.”

WATCH:



Willis secured an indictment against Trump and other defendants in August over the former president’s alleged efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes.

“Remember what the allegations are here: That Fani Willis illegally hired her secret boyfriend, she paid him $250 an hour and she took illegal kickbacks, and so she had a financial interest in this criminal prosecution, which is absolutely illegal as any lawyer would know,” Mike Davis, founder of the Article 3 Project, told Ingraham.

“The specific question for the judge is should, Willis, Fani Willis, be disqualified from the case and, if so, what happens to the case?” Landau said. “Is the taint from her involvement so significant that the entire case has to be dismissed? As Mike just said, there’s a very strong argument that she had a financial motive to bring this sprawling case so that she could get kickbacks from her secret lover.” (RELATED: ‘Answer The Question’: Sol Wisenberg Rips Fani Willis Over ‘Inappropriate’ Response To Motion Seeking Her Removal)

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card” while falsely claiming she paid the outside prosecutors the same rate. Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour as of May 2023, while RICO expert John Floyd earned $200 an hour.

Other documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation show that Floyd was initially paid $150 an hour.

