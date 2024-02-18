‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again For DUI: Report

Zachery Ty Bryan, 42, found himself in legal trouble once again after he was arrested Saturday in California for driving under the influence (DUI), TMZ reported.

The actor, best known for his role on the hit TV show, “Home Improvement,” was arrested by La Quinta police for suspicion of DUI, marking another entry in his growing list of legal issues, according to TMZ. Authorities detained Bryan early Saturday morning after determining he was driving while impaired, a serious concern given his history of three or more prior DUI offenses, according to the outlet. Alongside the DUI charge, Bryan was also cited for contempt of court, classified as a misdemeanor, according to the outlet.

This incident is not Bryan’s first encounter with the law. In 2020, he was charged after allegations he strangled his then-girlfriend, a charge to which he eventually pled guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault in the following year, TMZ stated. The trend of legal issues continued for Bryan, who was arrested again in July 2023 after law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic dispute, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Home Alone’ Star Devin Ratray In Critical Condition Amid Domestic Violence Trial)

Although Bryan reportedly left the scene by the time officers arrived, he was later apprehended and charged with felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. His guilty plea to fourth-degree felony assault in October led to a seven-day jail sentence, according to TMZ. Attempts to reach out to Bryan for comment have so far been unanswered.