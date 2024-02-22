Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia And Aphasia

Popular talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as well as aphasia, according to an announcement issued by her team on Thursday.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” the announcement said, according to Page Six. It went on to explain the troubled star underwent a series of tests in 2023 after her memory began to fail, and she began to “lose words,” and “act erratically.” Doctors have since determined her struggles were caused by these neurodegenerative diseases, according to Page Six.

Her team went on to explain the matter further.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” they said.

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” they said in their statement, according to Page Six.

Williams’ team assured fans the talk show star is “still able to do many things for herself,” in spite of her condition, and noted she has maintained her “trademark sense of humor,” throughout this challenging process.

Williams’ team said she is currently being cared for in an undisclosed treatment center, and they are making sure she is “protected.” Her family has claimed they’ve been unable to reach her in the facility, according to Page Six.

“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way,” they said in their statement. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg’s Young Daughter Suffers ‘Severe Stroke’)

Fans first became concerned for Williams when she collapsed on-air during her talk show’s Halloween episode in 2017. That incident was followed by many troubling appearances that highlighted her struggle. Williams openly discussed her issues with her declining health and her addiction to alcohol.