Fox Guest Says Biden Impeachment Has ‘Fallen Flat’ With Voters

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren claimed Sunday that the optics of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has “fallen flat” with voters.

Lahren told Fox News host Howard Kurtz that congressional Republicans should prioritize winning elections instead of impeaching Biden on an episode of “MediaBuzz.”

“I gotta say, as somebody who does believe there’s plenty of evidence here, I think that this has failed optically for Republicans,” Lahren said. “And they’ve done good work — obviously Jim Jordan, Comer done [sic] great work on this.”

“But optically, it does make it seem as though they’re beating up on someone with addiction issue. That’s exactly what the media wanted it to look like, that’s how they framed it, and unfortunately that’s what’s coming to fruition,” Lahren continued.

“I would encourage Republicans: I know you want to get to the bottom of this, but let’s focus on the election. Let’s focus on the failed policies of Joe Biden. This impeachment inquiry unfortunately is falling flat with a lot of viewers and voters.”

Hunter Biden, testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden. The younger Biden initially defied a subpoena in January, prompting House Republican leaders to begin contempt of Congress proceedings. (RELATED: ‘Americans Hate That Sh*t’: Bill Maher Says ‘Nobody’s Buying’ That Biden Is Fit For Office)

The House voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into Biden led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer in December 2023. Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy first announced congressional Republicans would move forward with the impeachment inquiry in September 2023, stating he believed there was enough evidence stemming from the House Judiciary Committee, led by Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, and the House Oversight Committee to proceed.