WTF Is Going On With Kate Middleton?!

Alright, guys, it’s time we do a proper round-up of what the heck is going on with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who seemingly disappeared from Earth in 2024.

It all started in January when Kensington Palace announced that Middleton was in the hospital recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery.” Said surgery was apparently successful but demanded Middleton stay in hospital for as many as 10 days to two full weeks. The palace said at the time that it was unlikely the Princess would return to her duties until after Easter, but the internet isn’t buying a word of it.

Even with images of Middleton circulating online, most people can take one look at them and start asking questions about their authenticity. Middleton ended up taking the blame for posting a really badly edited photograph of her and her children, which only made the situation that much worse.

Where is Kate Middleton? Do you think they Killed kate middleton for a Ritual Sacrifice They used the Vogue cover to edit in her photo with her kids Different Person seen driving the car is not Kate 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7dOIdfGhtV — Mafia77FightingForTruth (@Mafia77Boss) March 18, 2024

Then a video came out that claimed to show Middleton and Prince William going for a walk at a supermarket (as if the Royal Family would do this without it being a big media spectacle) and apparently no one could get close enough to grab a clear shot. And Middleton wasn’t willing to take a selfie during the trip to quell the chaos and conspiracies that she’s literally in hiding … or worse.

But do you really think this is her? She looks taller and a lot thinner, if so. Some say the woman in the video is her lookalike, but that might just be Internet rumors, TMZ reported.

If Kate Middleton is as well as she looks in this video where she is practically skipping whole on sick leave, this makes her complicit in creating a circus and chaos around her that has got her international interest but which she could have squashed.

So it really makes me… pic.twitter.com/KstREEfd6h — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) March 19, 2024

Both photos were of them in flat shoes. Anyone notice an obvious height issue here! Look at where Kates eyes fall against William Kate or William Not Kate #KateMiddleton #KingCharles #KateGate pic.twitter.com/WlnvcnEzBp — Mehwish🦋 (@Mehwish802) March 18, 2024

So Kate Middleton has different ears now pic.twitter.com/eUxSYLyr6c — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) March 19, 2024

All of the above plus no official update from the Royal Family has everyone asking: where is Kate Middleton? And I want to know WTF is going on with her.

Apparently people think that the Princess is in an “induced coma,” particularly as her senior staff has no idea where she is, Mint reported. In fact, only King Charles III and Queen Camilla have reportedly visited the Palace since Middleton went MIA. (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Says Drugs Helped Him Find ‘The Truth’)

The rumor that makes the most sense to me is that Middleton is not using her phone while she wanders the beautiful gardens at her literal palace of a home. With King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis, she might be spending the time embracing her last moments of privacy. When she becomes Queen, Middleton’s every move will be documented and scrutinized even worse than today. And if Charles is actually a lot more unwell than the public is aware, the time of Middleton’s reign might be fast approaching.

Most people seem to think it is impossible to disappear without going into literal hiding or dying. They’d be wrong. All you have to do is stop using things like social media and live in a massive house and you can completely detach from the hysterically chaotic reality of modern life.

Even so, France’s AFP news agency recently announced that Kensington Palace was no longer a “trusted source” of information, a significant threat to the Royal Family, Mint reported. It’s long been acknowledged in Britain that it is only due to the good graces of the press that the Royals haven’t faced massive public backlash for their absurdly expensive lifestyles during moments of macro-social decline.

For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait until Easter Sunday for another update. If Middleton doesn’t make an appearance, then one of three things is true.

First: She’s in hiding for an extremely messed up reason, possibly something to do with rumors surrounding Prince William’s alleged affair with British socialite Lady Rose Hanbury (a rumor she’s denied, according to Town & Country).

Wait….. where have I been? Who the hell is Lady Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley? Seriously, is there any truth to affair or was it a fling or is it just wishful thinking by some? I’m seeing media talking about it so something must be happening in #KateGate.

Gist me ☕️ pic.twitter.com/rNDqk37l6f — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 15, 2024

Second: The worst. Let’s not go there.

Or Third:

I know where Kate is. Pete Davidson: last seen December 27th

Kate Middleton: last seen December 28th Coincidence? I think NOT! #KateGate pic.twitter.com/jUt9ZrmLSC — madison (@themadisonanne) March 13, 2024

To be quite honest, if it is the last option … I wouldn’t be surprised. This is 2024, after all. Anything is possible.