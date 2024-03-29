‘When Harry Met Sally’ Director Says He Would Give ‘Anything’ For Taylor Swift To Endorse Biden

Hollywood director Rob Reiner stated Thursday online that he would “give anything” for superstar Taylor Swift to endorse President Joe Biden as the 2024 election grows closer.

Reiner took to Twitter to discuss his upcoming film. The Hollywood director claimed that while he would “like” Swift to have a cameo in the film, he believes that her endorsement of Biden would “single handedly save American Democracy.” (RELATED: Right-Wingers Aren’t The Only Ones With Unhinged Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theories)

“I’m in the midst of shooting a sequel to This is Spinal Tap. As much as I’d like Taylor Swift to do a cameo in the film, I’d give anything for her to endorse Joe Biden. She would virtually single handedly save American Democracy,” Reiner stated.

During the 2020 elections, Swift endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign in a viral Instagram post that resulted in 35,000 new voters registering for the election. Biden’s reelection campaign reportedly began to work on Swift’s second endorsement in January, as the poll for the presidential election between Biden and former President Donald Trump tightened.

While many expect Swift to announce her endorsement for Biden, the superstar has so far only encouraged her fans to go out and vote. Swift took to Instagram on Super Tuesday to tell followers to get out and vote in their states, noting that they should vote for those who represent them.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” Swift stated. “If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

Reiner has been outspoken about politics and social issues in the last few years and continually calls out Trump and his supporters. In 2019, Reiner stated in a tweet that those who support the former president are “racist.”

“He’s [Trump] made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism,” Reiner stated. “If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

The Hollywood director’s latest film, “God and Country,” is based on Christian nationalism in America, claiming the group “stoked a movement erasing” the lines between Church and state.