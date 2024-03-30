‘Let Them Eat Cake Moment’: Fox Guest Tears Into Biden’s Fundraiser Raising Millions As Americans Are ‘Suffering’

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper tore into President Joe Biden’s recent star-studded fundraiser Friday on Fox News, calling out that Americans are “suffering” while the Democratic Party raises millions.

Cooper appeared on “Hannity” to discuss Biden’s record breaking fundraiser Thursday evening which raised $26 million, as he spoke alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. However, Biden received backlash from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans as his event because it was the same day as slain New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller’s wake, in which he only offered condolences to the family while speaking with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Cooper called out the “moment” from Biden to boast about the fundraiser as America’s economic peril continues to affect millions of Americans. Cooper continued to call out Biden’s actions in comparison to Trump, stating that under the former president’s administration people had “prospered.” (RELATED: ‘Shame On You Joe Biden!’: Pro-Palestine Protester Disrupts Panel Inside Biden Fundraiser As Chaos Erupts Outside)

“What we saw last night was the president’s ‘let them eat cake’ moment. Millions of Americans are suffering because of the mismanagement of this economy. I say this frequently. We’re seeing record numbers of foreclosures, people are having their cars repossessed, we are seeing a silent job loss because the reports are now showing that the actual growth in employment is in part-time jobs, not in full-time jobs. It is totally and completely unseemly, in this economic environment, for our president to say that we’re going to try to set the record for the amount raised. No money to help people buy eggs and bacon. No money to make sure that people can afford gasoline,” Cooper stated.

“When President Trump was in charge, millions of Americans, the majority of Americans, succeeded. They prospered. They were able to purchase cars. They were able to get homes. It is remarkable the divergence between the real priorities of this president that we have and his challenger, former President Trump, who was willing to take time and contribute to pay off the mortgage of that slain officer’s family. What a contrast.”

Biden’s reelection campaign held its fundraiser at the Radio City Music Hall Thursday evening, with celebrities including Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Lea Michele and late night host Stephen Colbert all scheduled to take the stage.

Following the event, Trump called out Biden over his response to Diller’s death, as the former president attended the slain officer’s wake Thursday afternoon. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, who was also in attendance at the wake, stated that Trump was a “source of comfort” for Diller’s family as he addressed each family member individually to offer “his condolences.” Blakeman additionally stated that prior to Trump’s exit from the wake, over 200 guests in attendance had given the former president “a rousing ovation.”

Notably, Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul was reportedly denied entrance into the second day of Diller’s wake Friday, as video footage shows Hochul turning away after a man confronted her near the entrance.