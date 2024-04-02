Editorial

JK Rowling Receives Surprising Support From British PM Rishi Sunak Over Her Pro-Women, Anti-Trans Work

J.K. Rowling received surprise support from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an official statement given Monday over “simple facts of biology.”

Sunak jumped to defend Rowling in an official statement given to the Telegraph after Scottish law enforcement suggested they would arrest the “Harry Potter” author over her pro-women, anti-transgender comments. Scotland decided to essentially ban free speech under the guise of a Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which attempts to criminalize people who “misgender” mentally ill people who think they can change their biological sex.

One Scottish minister (politician) recently suggested that Rowling would be investigated for her endless support of biological women who are now being forced to share their spaces with mentally ill men who think they’re women.

“People should not be criminalised for stating simple facts on biology. We believe in free speech in this country, and Conservatives will always protect it,” Sunak told the Telegraph.

Sunak’s reign as unelected PM has been an embarrassing catastrophe for both him personally and his party. But these most recent comments might see a serious boost in his support, as British women are finding it harder and harder to make their lawmakers and other idiots understand that men cannot be women and that any man claiming to be a woman is mentally ill. (RELATED: JK Rowling’s Latest Statement Strikes At The Heart Of Trans Identity)

Forcing women to share spaces with mentally ill men is arguably the most heinous and hateful thing anyone can do, so thank goodness Rowling and Sunak seem to be on the same page. Do I think it’ll be enough for him to stay in power? No. But he wasn’t actually elected during the last bid for Downing Street, so I don’t see why that would stop him from assuming again in the future.