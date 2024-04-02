JK Rowling Receives Surprising Support From British PM Rishi Sunak Over Her Pro-Women, Anti-Trans Work

J.K. Rowling received surprise support from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an official statement given Monday over “simple facts of biology.”

Sunak jumped to defend Rowling in an official statement given to the Telegraph after Scottish law enforcement suggested they would arrest the “Harry Potter” author over her pro-women, anti-transgender comments. Scotland decided to essentially ban free speech under the guise of a Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which attempts to criminalize people who “misgender” mentally ill people who think they can change their biological sex.

One Scottish minister (politician) recently suggested that Rowling would be investigated for her endless support of biological women who are now being forced to share their spaces with mentally ill men who think they’re women.

Scotland’s Hate Crime Act comes into effect today. Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew! 1/11 pic.twitter.com/gCKGwdjr5m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Fragile flower Katie Dolatowski, 6’5″, was rightly sent to a women’s prison in Scotland after conviction. This ensured she was protected from violent, predatory men (unlike the 10-year-old girl Katie sexually assaulted in a women’s public bathroom.) 3/11 pic.twitter.com/13J5XfRo3a — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Samantha Norris was cleared of exposing her penis to two 11-year-old girls. Hooray! Unfortunately she was then convicted for possession of 16,000 images of children being raped and sexually assaulted. Be that as it may, Sam’s still a lady to me! 4/11 pic.twitter.com/GG2kLql3Ea — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

🎉🌼🌸April Fools! 🌸🌼🎉 Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren’t women at all, but men, every last one of them. In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

“People should not be criminalised for stating simple facts on biology. We believe in free speech in this country, and Conservatives will always protect it,” Sunak told the Telegraph.

Sunak’s reign as unelected PM has been an embarrassing catastrophe for both him personally and his party. But these most recent comments might see a serious boost in his support, as British women are finding it harder and harder to make their lawmakers and other idiots understand that men cannot be women and that any man claiming to be a woman is mentally ill. (RELATED: JK Rowling’s Latest Statement Strikes At The Heart Of Trans Identity)

Forcing women to share spaces with mentally ill men is arguably the most heinous and hateful thing anyone can do, so thank goodness Rowling and Sunak seem to be on the same page. Do I think it’ll be enough for him to stay in power? No. But he wasn’t actually elected during the last bid for Downing Street, so I don’t see why that would stop him from assuming again in the future.