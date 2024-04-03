Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups Elected Into Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame: REPORT

We’ve got some more spice in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame!

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is reportedly being headlined by two thoroughbred legends: Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Carter and Billups will officially be elected Saturday as Hall of Famers at the Final Four in Phoenix. Along with Carter and Billups, a total of 14 former NBA‘ers were named as finalists to be entered into the Hall. Some other names are Walter Davis, Michael Cooper, Charles Smith and Bo Ryan. (RELATED: ‘I’m Done’: Rajon Rondo Officially Announces His Retirement After Not Playing For Two Seasons)

It’s no shocker that Carter is getting his place in the Hall of Fame. Known as one of the best dunkers in NBA history and named to eight All-Star teams, Carter is an absolute legend, ranking 21st all-time on the NBA’s scoring list, 79th in assists and 47th in steals. He also won the 1999 Rookie of the Year. Carter was an icon in the league, being one of the most popular players and balling until he was 43-years-old.

With the other headliner, it’s a bit of a surprising entry. However, he’s still very deserving — and I’m, of course, talking about Billups. The Detroit Pistons legend never really had any “big dawg” status, but he does have championship success, even winning the NBA Finals MVP in 2014.

Carter: Eight-time All-Star, two All-NBA teams, No. 21 on all-time scoring list, a league-record 22 seasons played, gold medal at 2000 Sydney Olympics. Billups: Finals MVP on the 2004 champion Pistons, five All-Star teams, three-time All-NBA across 17 seasons. Hall of Famers. https://t.co/7Kg51ocZ1p — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024

Congrats, Vince! Congrats, Chauncey! See you guys Saturday!