Kari Lake Comes Out Against Pro-Life Ruling, Calls On Dem Gov For ‘Common Sense Solution’

Republican state Senate candidate Kari Lake criticized the Arizona Supreme Court Tuesday for upholding a near-total abortion ban and called on Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to come up with a “common sense solution.”

The state’s highest court ruled that a law from 1864 that makes it a felony to help a woman get an abortion should be allowed to take effect. Lake, who has said in the past that abortion is the “ultimate sin,” slammed the decision and asked Hobbs and the Arizona legislature to come up with a “solution” that Arizona’s residents can get behind, according to a press release. (RELATED: State Supreme Courts To Decide The Fate Of Multiple Pro-Life Laws)

“I am the only woman and mother in this race. I understand the fear and anxiety of pregnancy, and the joy of motherhood. I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump — this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people,” Lake said. “I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.”

My statement regarding today’s Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ruling⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bNAjXd80TN — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 9, 2024

The law, which was enacted before Arizona officially became a state, allows an exception to save the life of the mother, but Lake argued in her statement that “it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans.” Lake also noted that Arizonans will likely have the opportunity to make their thoughts known in November, as activists are attempting to put an amendment enshrining abortion into the state constitution on the ballot.

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he preferred to leave the issue of abortion up to states. Lake said she agreed with Trump’s position in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and argued that “Democrats are the true extremists on this issue.”

During her campaign for governor, Lake applauded states like Texas for enacting a near-total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Lake also said in 2022 that Arizona needed to become a “Sanctuary State for the unborn.”

Lake’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

