Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Ricardo Lockette Arrested On Weapon And Stolen Vehicle Charges: REPORT

Ex-NFL star Ricardo Lockette was placed under arrest in Atlanta this week, according to booking records obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Multiple charges are being slapped on Lockette, including possession of a knife or gun while committing or attempting to commit a felony, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and theft by acquiring stolen possessions, according to the outlet.

Born in Georgia, Lockette suited up for Fort Valley State University during his playing days of college football. (RELATED: ‘Silly Me’: Skip Bayless Issues An Outright Strange Apology To Johnny Manziel For Hyping Him Up)

In 2011, he reportedly wasn’t selected in the draft, but ultimately inked a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

After his first run with the Seahawks, he had quick stints with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers (via their practice squads), and then in 2013, he returned to Seattle, Fox 5 reported. In 2016, he reportedly decided to step away from the game of football after he suffered a major neck injury.

Former NFL player Ricardo Lockette arrested in metro Atlanta https://t.co/czOCC8Ryfq — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) April 11, 2024

Lockette was featured on the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks team (2013 season), who won the first championship in franchise history.

Court documents were obtained by WSB-TV that reveal Georgia State Patrol troopers put Lockette under surveillance when he left in a vehicle that allegedly had a shady tag.

Afterwards, both troopers and Atlanta law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle and came to the conclusion that the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX had been stolen, according to the outlet.

Authorities reportedly said they were told by Lockette that the truck was purchased via a marketplace on social media. However, officers found issues in the details that were allegedly provided by the Super Bowl champion, according to WSB-TV.