Ryan Seacrest Splits From Girlfriend Aubrey Paige After Three Years

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have decided to call it quits after three years, according to an exclusive report from People.

Sources close to the couple confirmed that the decision was mutual and that both parties intend to remain friends and support each other’s future projects, according to People. A representative for Seacrest has officially confirmed the breakup.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told People. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years: ‘They Plan to Stay in Each Other’s Lives’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/snCjCrUJPE — People (@people) April 24, 2024

The couple, who went public with their relationship in May 2021 at a Memorial Day event in the Hamptons, have kept their personal life under wraps. Although they attended high-profile events like the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala and the premiere of Jennifer Lopez‘s documentary “Halftime” in June 2022, they mostly kept their relationship away from the limelight, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Said CNN’s New Year’s Hosts Drink Too Much. He Then Allegedly Got Snubbed During Sober Broadcast)

Throughout their relationship, they sometimes posted heartfelt moments on social media. Paige supported Seacrest during key events, including his last stint as co-host on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on April 14, 2023. In a heartfelt post, she praised his inspiring nature.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you,” she wrote. “The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe.”

The couple also celebrated Valentine’s Day together this year. Seacrest’s Instagram post read, “Happy #ValentinesDay @aubreypaige_ , can’t wait to eat that cookie dough with you but first, @disneyparks churros.”