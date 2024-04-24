‘I Wanted My Face In A Vagina’: Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Personal Life

Billie Eilish didn’t hold back when speaking with Rolling Stone about sex and masturbation in a recent interview.

Eilish promoted her new song, “Lunch,” which carries heavy sexual references, as part of the interview with Rolling Stone, and explained how her personal life bleeds into her music.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina,” she said.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish told Rolling Stone. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after.”

The whole topic of her sexuality is an open book, but Eilish admitted to Rolling Stone that in spite of being comfortable discussing sex, she hadn’t imagined herself speaking publicly about her personal experiences.

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up,” she told the outlet. Now that it’s all out in the open, the conversations are flowing.

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic,” she said in the interview.

“My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change,” she told Rolling Stone

When she was asked what she did to decompress from the stresses in her life, she said sex and masturbation were key.

“You asked me what I do to decompress? That shit can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real,” Eilish told the outlet.

“I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation,” she told Rolling Stone. “TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me.” (RELATED: Billie Eilish Covered Melissa McCarthy’s Mouth, Aggressively Autographed Her Face)

