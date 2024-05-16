Greg Abbott Pardons Army Vet Convicted Of Shooting Armed BLM Rioter

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on Thursday pardoned an Uber driver who shot and killed a gun-wielding Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester during a July 2020 riot.

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted of murder in April 2023 despite the lead detective concluding the shooting was in self-defense and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Abbott vowed to pardon Perry after the conviction, and he announced his acceptance of a recommendation by the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles for a full pardon in a Thursday release. (RELATED: ‘This Person Is A Traitor’: Greg Abbott Blasts National Guardsman Accused Of Smuggling Illegal Alien)

My statement regarding the pardon of Sgt. Daniel Perry. pic.twitter.com/t7UMWdeOV2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 16, 2024

“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted an exhaustive review of U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry’s personal history and the facts surrounding the July 2020 incident and recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship,” Abbott said in the release. “Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial.”

Governor Abbott has just pardoned Sergeant Daniel Perry after a unanimous recommendation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Americans across the country have been watching this case in Texas and praying for justice after BLM riots terrorized the nation in 2020. Our right… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 16, 2024

Perry shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who approached him with an AK-47-style rifle during July 2020 rioting in Austin, Texas. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza criticized Abbott for announcing his intent to intervene in the case in an April 2023 release.

Daniel Perry case — read the affidavit from the lead detective, claiming that the Soros DA directed him “to remove exculpatory information that I had intended to present to the grand jury during my testimony.” This detective believes the Soros DA acted criminally. pic.twitter.com/3iDhWUZLkh — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 8, 2023

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbot said in the proclamation, seeming to reference Garza’s pursuit of charges against Perry. “I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation.”

“The board and the governor have put their politics over justice,” Garza said in response to the pardon, according to The Associated Press. “They should be ashamed of themselves. Their actions are contrary to the law and demonstrate that there are two classes of people in this state where some lives matter and some lives do not. They have sent a message to Garrett Foster’s family, to his partner, and to our community that his life does not matter.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.