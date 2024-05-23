Editorial

For The Love Of The Game: High School Kid’s House Gets Destroyed By Tornado, All He Wants Is A New Pair Of Golf Clubs

Andrew Powell
This is the passion of golf, ladies and gentlemen.

Recently graduated, an Iowa high school kid had his house utterly destroyed by a tornado, and as a result, lost the majority of his possessions. Well, while people would be freaking out about the house, their vehicles, pets and so on, my man only had one worry on his mind: How he was going to replace his golf clubs.

Several tornadoes ripped throughout the state Tuesday, with one in particular causing an incredible amount of damage to a town named Greenfield. A resident of the town, the high schooler Bradley Gebbie made an appearance on WHO 13 to speak about the tornadoes and how they impacted him. Like a true golf enthusiast, he let out all of his pain … that he really needed a new set of golf clubs after his were destroyed by the storm. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Strange With This Scottie Scheffler Arrest Story, And I’m Looking Justified For My Support Of Him)

“I lost a lot, including my golf clubs,” said Gebbie while smiling. “I had like three grand into that.”

“I’d like to shout out Taylor Made and Titleist and Callaway. I really need a new set. I lost it; and I just love golf.”

WATCH:

And the best part: it worked!

Damn, I wish I had Powell Golf up and running … I totally would’ve sent him some free merch and golf balls … in due time, in due time.

Man, I love this game.